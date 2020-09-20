Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of SYSCO worth $41,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SYSCO by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in SYSCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $169,106,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 5,468.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,462,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,160 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

