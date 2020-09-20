Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191,908 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $46,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.