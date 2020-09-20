Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,547,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Motco grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

