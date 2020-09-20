Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 70,601 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Syneos Health worth $42,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $669,505.23. Also, Director John M. Dineen bought 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.11 per share, for a total transaction of $513,725.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,050.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

SYNH opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. Syneos Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

