Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,960 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $40,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,151,000 after buying an additional 67,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $211.90 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average is $170.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

