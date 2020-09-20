Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,806 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $41,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,436,000 after purchasing an additional 165,038 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,936 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after purchasing an additional 314,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -204.84 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.