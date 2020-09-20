Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,334,111 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,698,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334,111 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $47,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,412 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $643,431.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $493,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 56,317 shares of company stock worth $1,410,574. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. Analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

