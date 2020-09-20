PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.11

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.11 and traded as low as $8.71. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 1,616,447 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSK. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.69%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

