Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Portland General Electric worth $42,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

POR stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

