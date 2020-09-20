Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Insider Sells £344,800 in Stock

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) insider Glen Sabin sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.63), for a total value of £344,800 ($450,542.27).

Polypipe Group stock opened at GBX 437 ($5.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. Polypipe Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 369.85 ($4.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 419.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 443.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 484 ($6.32) price target (down from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Polypipe Group from GBX 576 ($7.53) to GBX 519 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polypipe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 482.60 ($6.31).

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

