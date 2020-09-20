PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 45,389 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,389 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 239,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

IR stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $443,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,526. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

