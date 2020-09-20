PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after buying an additional 1,747,796 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,194,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lincoln National by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,748 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 607,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 2.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

