PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

RY stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.