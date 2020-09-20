PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $6,341,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,335 shares of company stock worth $8,371,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

