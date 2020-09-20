PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 7,481 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.85% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139,948 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $121.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $124.18.

