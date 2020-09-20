PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,596 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 531,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 76.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 70,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

NYSE VMC opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.07. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

