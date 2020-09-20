Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $11.49 million and $904,759.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00246654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00093597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.01431571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00231276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 167,790,780 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.