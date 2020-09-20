Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 702 ($9.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 439.60 ($5.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 693.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 636.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.03%.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

