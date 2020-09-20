Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 55.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.