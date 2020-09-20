Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $80.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

