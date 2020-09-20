PFB (TSE:PFB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.91

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $16.20. PFB shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 9,363 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $110.01 million and a PE ratio of 9.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.23.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PFB Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

