Perspecta Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,767 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,723% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,439 shares of company stock worth $553,795 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter worth $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRSP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

