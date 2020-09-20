Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) PT Lowered to $63.00 at SVB Leerink

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

