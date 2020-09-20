PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

PKI stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

