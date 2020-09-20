Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman Sells 25,000 Shares

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $176.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.75.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

