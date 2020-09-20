Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $14,573,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $282,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.11. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

