Particl (PART) Price Down 4% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $40,546.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001386 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,690,355 coins and its circulating supply is 9,227,961 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

