PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDYPY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

