Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Down 13.3% in August

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $14.34 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $914.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 966.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 700,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 336,771 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

