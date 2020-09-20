Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,913 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $36,357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after purchasing an additional 912,622 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $37,860,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 658,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OC stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

