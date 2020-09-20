Orion Protocol Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00022523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

