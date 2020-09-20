Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNT opened at $50.98 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

