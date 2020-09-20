Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 52.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AMETEK by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AMETEK by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 77,659 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in AMETEK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $103.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

