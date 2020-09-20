Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 447.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

