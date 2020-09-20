Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $113,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $127.97 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

