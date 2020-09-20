Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $47.68 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

