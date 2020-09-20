Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

