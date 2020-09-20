ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

