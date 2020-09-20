Nxt Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $610,012.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Nxt has a market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $610,012.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023275 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00023689 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010744 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

