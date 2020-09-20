nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,514 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 36,536.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $18.13 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

