Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 110,768 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Teradyne worth $59,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,475 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $1,065,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

