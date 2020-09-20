Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $57,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total value of $7,438,301.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 192,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,286,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,217 shares of company stock worth $19,064,850. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $131.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

