Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 376,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Avery Dennison worth $75,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after buying an additional 586,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 397.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $11,058,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.