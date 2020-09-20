Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,300,119 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Wyndham Destinations worth $73,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 408,568 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 27.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

WYND stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -268.98 and a beta of 1.91. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

