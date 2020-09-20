Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,182 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of AmerisourceBergen worth $71,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,982,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after buying an additional 563,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,812,000 after buying an additional 383,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $311,256.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,533.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,827 shares of company stock worth $4,812,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

