Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $60,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.07.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

