Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $58.39 Million in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,794,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,390,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $1,192,479,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $286,696,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $131,441,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.68. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.