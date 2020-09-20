Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Edison International worth $76,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $51.42 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

