Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $74.04 Million Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,004,652 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $74,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,154,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

