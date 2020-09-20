Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $72.03 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,280 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Tractor Supply worth $72,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $138.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

